Posted: May 06, 2020 12:05 PMUpdated: May 06, 2020 1:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is still patrolling the area like they always have to continue to fight the ever-present criminal element during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Captain Jay Hastings said their response to calls has not changed much. He said the calls they see on a regular basis are coming back into full swing, and they are prepared to handle whatever comes their way.

The Bartlesville Police Department has responded to residential burglaries lately. The BPD has been responding to family fight calls as well. Most of the family tension has derived from people being at cooped up at home and not at work lately.

Captain Hastings said there are other alternatives to release aggression and stress during these trying times. He said it is not a good idea to sit inside your home for three to four days at a time.

You can go for a drive or a walk. While there are still strong CDC guidelines, people can still get out and live life. The Bartlesville Police Department only asks that you use common sense.

If you do choose to get out and do something, Captain Hastings asks that you continue to practice social distancing. He said there are ways in which you can get out and maintain your distance and be safe. The BPD wants to encourage its citizens to live, but live safely during uncertain times.