Posted: May 06, 2020 10:20 AMUpdated: May 06, 2020 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

In recognition of the brave work of nurses across the country during the coronavirus pandemic, local author Dale R. Lewis is partnering with Best of Books in Edmond, Oklahoma to give nurses a free copy of his best-selling book Footprints in the Dew during National Nurses Week now and ending at 12PM on May12th.

While supplies last, anyone in the nursing field may contact Best of Books at bestofbooks@sbcglobal.net or (405) 340-9202 and arrange to pick up a copy or have one mailed to them at no charge. They can select either a paperback copy or a copy of the recently released audio book.

Drummond Law LLC in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Southwestern Stationary and Bank Supply in Oklahoma City are also sponsoring the giveaway which hopes to reach nurses across the country.