Posted: May 06, 2020 7:56 AMUpdated: May 06, 2020 8:15 AM

Tom Davis

The annual local prayer event for the National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, May 7, from noon to 1pm, in the parking lot, drive-up style, at Tower Center at Unity Square, downtown Bartlesville. The NDP committee will be following all the COVID-19 guidelines and ask all attendees to remain in their cars with windows up listening to the radio for audio on KWON AM1400 or FM 93.3. Video and audio are available streaming online at kwontv.com and the KWON Facebook page. It can also be heard on the free Bartlesville Radio app under KWON or on you computer at www.bartlesvilleradio.com under the KWON live stream.

VIDEO: DOREA POTTER AND DEB COOK OUTLINE THE NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER EVENT

Families are encouraged to attend this special time of prayer for our nation, state and community. The theme for the 2020 National Day of Prayer observation is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth” from Habakkuk 2:14. “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters covers the sea.”

A local interdenominational committee is organizing the Bartlesville event again this year. Local ministers, ministry leaders and community leaders will be participating in the service. A prayer guide and prayer list of local governmental officials will be available for download at www.bartlesvilleradio.com and click on the Pray for our City section on the right side of the home page.

AGENDA



12:00 Welcome & Opening Prayer – Pastor Rod MacIlvaine

Prayers: Government – Congressman Kevin Hern

Military – Sharon “Lynn” Reese

Families – Pastor Waymond White

Churches – Pastor Joe Colaw

Education – Dr. Jim Dunn

Business/Media – Pastor Ed Gordon

Community/Health Care – Pastor Connie McCray

Closing Prayer – Pastor Darryl Wootton

Note: We are asking people to stay in their cars with windows up.

Broadcast LIVE at noon on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3, live stream at kwontv.com and KWON Facebook page, also audio on free Bartlesville Radio app and streamed from www.bartlesvilleradio.com

National Day of Prayer Guide as well as a Prayer List of National, State and Leaders (compiled by Gary Kilpatrick) are available at www.bartlesvilleradio.com by clicking the “Pray for Our City” button

As our nation struggles with COVID-19, foreign and domestic threats, economic insecurity, cultural tensions, and challenges to basic constitutional rights, citizens of the United States are preparing to heed the call by our elected leaders to exercise one of their most precious freedoms – the right to gather, turn to God, and pray. In response, millions will be praying virtually or in socially distanced events across the nation, where they will take time out of their daily schedules to intercede on behalf of their community, their nation, and their leaders.

The National Day of Prayer is not just a vital part of American’s heritage, but is as relevant and critical today as it was at the first call by our Continental Congress in 1775. Established in public law by a join resolution of Congress signed by President Truman in 1952, then amended to designate the day under the 100th Congress and President Reagan in 1988, it states that “The President shall issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups and as individuals.”

The public is invited to attend