Posted: May 06, 2020 6:48 AMUpdated: May 06, 2020 7:50 AM

Tom Davis & Evan Fahrbach

An early Wednesday moring house fire in 700 block of Hensley in Bartlesville was quickly put under control by firefighters.

Bartlesville Fire Department's Bill Hollander is with the firefighters going over the scene at this hour.

Hollander says a neighbor called in the report of smoke and fire coming from the home at 708 Hensely shortly before 6 this morning

We will have more on this story as official details are released.