Posted: May 05, 2020 2:01 PMUpdated: May 05, 2020 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is still somewhat relaxing their downtown parking and traffic violation enforcement.

Captain Jay Hastings said the BPD has to be mindful with what is going on in the City of Bartlesville, and monitor what is going on with these areas of law enforcement. He said their response is based off of complaints.

If the BPD gets a bulk of complaints about parking in downtown Bartlesville, the department will re-examine the parking enforcement that is in place. If the BPD receives more traffic violation complaints, special enforcements may be put into place.

In the meantime, as businesses start re-opening slowly, employees return to work, and life is breathed back into downtown Bartlesville, the Bartlesville Police Department will gradually bring back its parking enforcement to full capacity. Captain Hastings said they will return to full force in phases.

In terms of traffic violations, Captain Hastings said the BPD will issue citations as needed unless the situation gets out of hand.