Posted: May 05, 2020 10:54 AMUpdated: May 05, 2020 2:48 PM

Tom Davis

Wesleyan Christian School was to hold their senior graduation exercises this Saturday, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change of plans and moving the ceremonies to June.

Principal Rocky Clark says the school always wants to do something special for their seniors and this year, WCS will stage a car parade on Friday May 8th at 6pm to honor the 2020 graduates. Clark reminds this is all proceeding in accordance with physical distancing guidelines.

Clark says, "The car parade will be led by a police escort. The route will start at Eastland Shopping Mall, go south on Washington, turn west on Price Road, then turn north on Silver Lake back to Wesleyan Christian School. "He adds that, "Family and friends should be in the parking lot to honk horns and flash their lights to show their support for the graduates."

Wesleyan Christian School will now hold their graduation ceremony live on Friday June 12th at the WCS Gymnasium with speaker Pastor Steve Hamm.