Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved several bids for community improvement and recreation projects at Monday’s video conference meeting. The council opted not to modify its COVID-19 emergency ordinance even though it was an item for discussion on the agenda. The council agreed to possibly re-visit the ordinance at a later date.

The council awarded a $1.97 million bid to KSL Dirtworks of Bartlesville for the Downtown Central Business District Paving and Rehabilitation Project Phase two. This project covers every street between Hensley Boulevard and Adams Boulevard, not including both of those streets because they are state highways. It also includes the repaving of most streets between Cherokee Avenue and Jennings Avenue.

With the downtown sewer project completed it allows for work to begin on this paving project. City Engineer Micah Siemers explains how construction will go.

The council also awarded bids for work on the Veterans Park playground upgrade, Pathfinder Parkway extension and the Lee Lake skate park.