Posted: May 04, 2020 2:07 PMUpdated: May 04, 2020 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Fairgrounds on Monday morning. At the meting, the commissioners elected to re-open the courthouse and all other county-owned buildings to the public in two weeks.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts recommended to the commissioners that employees begin reporting back to their offices on Tuesday and the courthouse could be open to the public by Thursday. District one commissioner Randall Jones let everyone know he wanted more time than that.

Judge Stuart Tate was on hand and said the Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled that court dockets won't resume until Monday, May 18th. He also said it is important to have a plan in place to properly sanitize the courthouse throughout the day and monitor traffic coming in and out of the courthouse. District three commissioner Darren McKinney heard this and said it would probably be best to wait another week before re-opening these buildings to the public.

All county employees will report to work on Tuesday.