Posted: May 04, 2020 10:59 AM

Tom Davis

In preparation for the 2020 festival, OKM is announcing its upcoming #GivingTuesdayNow campaign on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 by hosting a variety of videos featuring local and state-wide performers as a way to bring awareness for the arts and to raise funds for OKM. Throughout this time of social distancing, musicians and artists around the world have been performing diligently to encourage us all through art and song.

OKM Chariman of the Board Mary Lyn Mihm and Ryan Martin appeared on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about this special event.

“Starting at 10:00 a.m., we will begin showcasing artists performing on our Facebook page each hour during the day as a way to bring the community together, virtually,” says Marketing Director Ryan Martin.

OKM will be hosting an all-day Facebook Live music showcase featuring home and state-wide artists: Brent Giddens, Anne Reburn, Rachel Foote, Freya Downey, Taylor Palmer, Bradley Hetherington, Julie Welch, and Kennedy Caughell.

Giving Tuesday announced that May 5 will be a global day of giving and unity as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. People can show their generosity on #GivingTuesdayNow by giving online through OKM’s Facebook page: OK MOZART, at OKM’s website: www.okmmusic.org, or by mailing a donation to 415 S. Dewey Ave. Ste. 100, Bartlesville, OK 74003.

“The COVID-19 Virus has profoundly affected each of us individually, our families and our community. The music industry has been collectively hit hard. The mandatory performance cancellations, travel constraints, and social distancing requirements have had dramatic consequences for the industry as a whole. Yet, through all of these struggles and uncertainties, I have never been more impressed and inspired by the heart of these artists. They continue to share free concerts, write songs that make us cry and smile, and hold benefit live-streamed concerts to help others that are hurting from the virus. Their ingenuity and adaptation to this crisis have truly been remarkable. Now more than ever, we are asking for your support for OKM and its artists. OKM and the arts matter to this community and our state. While music not only brings joy to its patrons, it brings tourism dollars and jobs to Bartlesville,” says Mihm.

Funding from this campaign will be dedicated to the artist fees for the upcoming 36th annual OKM Music Festival, and OKM’s mission of making music accessible to the entire community. For more information, to purchase tickets, donate or volunteer, please visit okmmusic.org.

