Posted: May 03, 2020 7:30 AMUpdated: May 03, 2020 7:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at the Osage County Fairgrounds this Monday in light of continued concerns dealing with the COVID-19 virus.

The commissioners will talk about possibly opening the courthouse back up for public access, along with all other county-owned buildings. They will also talk about the possibility of resuming all public events on county-owned property. If they were to do this, the commissioners have talked about the importance of setting social distancing guidelines when the events resume.

The commissioners will consider signing an emergency performance grant and possibly transfer $400,000 within one percent of the sales tax fund for the sheriff’s department.

The commissioners will also open and award six-month bids for food, tires and paper and cleaning supplies.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.