Posted: May 02, 2020 3:30 PMUpdated: May 02, 2020 3:33 PM

Garrett Giles

An amended emergency management performance grant contract will be presented by Kary Cox, the Director of Washington County Management, in the next Washington County Commissioners’ meeting.

Next, a license agreement, temporary staging area, by and between the Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the Commissioners will be considered. Then, a detention services agreement by and between the Sac and Fox Nation and the Commissioners will be weighed.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, May 4th at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave.