Washington County Commissioners
Posted: May 02, 2020 3:30 PMUpdated: May 02, 2020 3:33 PM
Commissioners to Discuss Agreements on Monday
Garrett Giles
An amended emergency management performance grant contract will be presented by Kary Cox, the Director of Washington County Management, in the next Washington County Commissioners’ meeting.
Next, a license agreement, temporary staging area, by and between the Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the Commissioners will be considered. Then, a detention services agreement by and between the Sac and Fox Nation and the Commissioners will be weighed.
The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, May 4th at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave.
