Posted: May 02, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: May 02, 2020 10:24 AM

Tom Davis

A Washington County woman in the 65 and older age group is among the latest to have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of this advisory, there are 3,851 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are eight additional deaths; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 29-April 30.

Washington County reports 268 cases, 141 recoveries and 23 deaths.

Osage County has 76 cases, 54 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Meanwhile, Nowata County has 21 cases, 12 recoveries and no fatal cases.

Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation Community reports 55 residents testing positive for COVID-19 and 13 staffers for a total of 68 and 14 deaths. This facility is also celebrating several recoveries as they did Friday with another "graduation" event for patients leaving their COVID-19 wing.

Adams PARC Post Acute Recovery reports 23 residents with the corona virus and 27 staffers for a total of 70 and 2 deaths with several recoveries as well.