Posted: May 01, 2020 10:43 AMUpdated: May 01, 2020 11:13 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library is offering drive-in Wi-Fi during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the BPL, their Wi-Fi is free and accessible beyond the building and into the parking lot. All you have to do is drive-in, park, and connect without ever leaving your car.

You can use the library’s Wi-Fi to access their 24/7 Virtual Services including the Oklahoma Virtual Library where you may download eBooks and eAudio Books via the OverDrive and Libby Apps.

The Bartlesville Public Library encourages you to surf the internet, home-school in the car, work on your family heritage through Ancestry, build your resume, and more. Just drop by the BPL located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave. to access the free Wi-Fi from your car.