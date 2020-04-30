Posted: May 01, 2020 10:27 AMUpdated: May 01, 2020 11:00 AM

The 2020 OKM Music Festival has been postponed.

The new Festival date: September 4 – 10, 2020

According to OKM Chairman of the Board Mary Lynn Mihm, OKM is fully committed to the health and safety of their patrons, artists, staff and community. In following the recommendations from the federal, state and local health authorities, postponing the 36th annual OKM Music Festival seemed like the most appropriate option.

Mihm says the Festival should be a time to enjoy music, relax and absorb the cultural experience without having to worry about COVID-19. OKM believes that by delaying the Festival a few more months, they can better accomplish this. Through June 1st, an “I love music” discount of 10% is being offered on all Festival tickets. For more information on tickets or refunds, log on to okm music dot com or call 918-336-9900.

Listen to OKM in COMMUNITY CONNECTION Monday at 8:30 a.m. fo rmore information.

