Posted: Apr 30, 2020 9:04 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 9:12 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council discussed its COVID-19 mitigation measures on Thursday night in a special meeting. Ultimately, most of what the council approved reflects Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Open Up & Recover Safely” plan. Businesses like restaurants, gyms and movie theaters will be able to open under strict guidelines.

Section 11 of the ordinance was discussed and approved. It dealt with the wearing of cloth masks in retails establishments, among other places, by employees and customers. Over an of hour debate between the council ensued. Councilman Trevor Dorsey believes that businesses owners shouldn’t have to mandate employees to wear masks.

Councilman Paul Stuart and Vice Mayor Alan Gentges believed that wearing masks is a necessary preventative measure. The council voted and it was decided that the language of the ordinance will remain the same. The council recommends the wearing of masks at most public establishments, but will not mandate it.

Mayor Dale Copeland casted the deciding the vote in favor of leaving masks as a suggestion. Copeland said this gives citizens and business owners an opportunity to choose.

Several sections of the previous ordinance approved by the council are stated to no longer apply and were dropped. Vice Mayor Alan Gentges pointed out the Bartlesville and Washington County do not meet all of the gates released by the White House as grounds for re-opening.

City manager Mike Bailey presented that only one of the gates regarding testing for hospital workers was met. The other two gates regarding the decrease of flu-like illness and a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases in a 14-day window were inconclusive.

The city council is not required to, but plans on revisiting these measures at each of its scheduled meetings for the month of May.