Posted: Apr 30, 2020 4:53 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 4:53 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners have announced that North 4020 Road between West 2800 and West 2900 will be closed for bridge repair.

The work will begin on Monday, May 4th. This work will last for up to 30 days, depending on weather.