Posted: Apr 30, 2020 4:28 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 4:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The National Guard 63rd Civil Support Team will be in Bartlesville in May to conduct cleaning and disinfection services at two local long-term living facilities where several patients and staff members tested positive recently for COVID-19.

The National Guard team will be at the following locations in Bartlesville:

May 4th, 2020 :

Adams Parc

6006 S.E. Adams Blvd.

May 18th, 2020 :

Bartlesville Health and Rehab

3434 Kentucky Place

In a statement, Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said: “The National Guard 63rd CST will be in Bartlesville on May 4 and May 18 to conduct ‘deep cleaning’ and a disinfection of these facilities to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Currently working in Tulsa, this team is being tasked with doing this across the state.”

The 63rd CST is currently working on facilities known to be infected. Based in Norman, the team provides technical expertise in support of civilian first responders. According to its website, “This full-time unit is highly trained to detect and identify chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or enhanced improvised explosive (CBRNE) threats.”

Bartlesville residents will likely begin seeing National Guard vehicles and personnel in the community this weekend.

Cox said they want everyone to be aware of these events because they know that seeing this type of activity in town could add to an already over-active rumor mill. He said Bartlesville residents will likely start seeing the team’s presence over the weekend in preparation of the Monday, May 4th event.