Posted: Apr 30, 2020 3:42 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 3:45 PM

Garrett Giles

It's our first ever Mother's Day digital scavenger hunt! Bartlesville Radio and our participating sponsors are saluting Mom for Mother's Day and giving you chances to win gifts for her each day through Mother's Day.

Congratulations, to Marijke Elliot for winning day two of Bartlesville Radio’s My Mom's Priceless Digital Scavenger Hunt. Elliot wins a mother's ring from Windles Rock & Jewelry plus Price Tower gallery tour passes.

Elliot said her mother in law, Gale Elliott of Caney, Kansas is truly a gem of a person. She said she is the mother of four children - Josh Elliott, Travis Elliott, Aaron Elliott (her husband), and Maramae Brown, all of Caney.

Elliot's mother was murdered when she was 6-years-old. Not to get into great details, but Elliot said she did not have the best childhood. She said she met her husband in high school. Her and her husband were married at 19.

Elliot and her husband have been together for nearly 10 years now. From the moment she met Gale, she took her right in as if she was one of her own. She is the person who peaked her interest in medicine and is always there when she has questions or needs help - medically and personally. They have shared countless hours crocheting and doing projects. Elliot calls her mom because she has become everything that word means to me.

Gale is the Director of Nursing (and only nurse on staff) at Guest Homes Estates in Caney. Gale cares for almost 60 people on a day to day basis. Elliot said when the threat of COVID approached, Gale implemented procedures before they were mandatory to keep her residents and her staff safe.

Gale has been an LPN for nearly 30 years. She won Nurse of the Year/Kansas in 2019 in recognition for nursing home/assisted living services. Elliot said Gale has worked in every aspect of nursing you can think of. She said Gale is the hardest working, most humble person she has ever met and that Gale greatly deserves to be recognized for the person she is.

Again, Elliot won a mother's ring by going to Windles Rock and Jewelry's Facebook page and finding out what their Mother's Day special is (a 24-carat golden rose for $50).

You will be asked each day to go the website of our daily featured business and discover something in our Mother's Day digital scavenger hunt. When you find it, email that information to mom@bartlesvillerdio.com and also tell us why your mom is priceless.

One lucky winner will be drawn each day before 5:00 p.m. You have a chance at winning a specific prize each day and qualify for the grand prize plus some Price Tower gallery tour passes.

All entries will be eligible for the grand prize: a stay at the Price Tower, Gallery/Tower tours and a Copper Bar Gift Certificate.

Stay tuned to find out how you can win in the My Mom's Priceless Digital Scavenger Hunt.