Posted: Apr 30, 2020 3:10 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 3:13 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt gave an update on the current status of the state during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Stitt spoke on several different topics ahead of Friday’s first phase of re-opening across the state.

Governor Stitt announced that all hospitals and nursing homes were sent shipments of personal protective equipment. He thanked those working on the frontlines to fight COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Stitt says the state has secured federal funding to ensure PPE and sanitation supplies are readily available. The governor announced that only 1% of federal funding available has been spent by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Stitt also reported that rate of positive tests has decreased from near 10% down to 5.67% as of the latest OSDH report. Stitt says continue compliance will keep the state on track.

Health Commissioner Gary Cox announced it was the goal of the state to test an additional 26,000. Oklahomans. Currently, nearly 64,000 tests have been administered with 3,618 positives.

