Posted: Apr 30, 2020 2:36 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Once again, Arvest Bank ranks highest among its competitors in the Southwest and South Central Region in customer satisfaction and retail banking. This is according to a J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study released on Thursday.

Whitney Watson, the Sales Manager for Arvest Bank in Bartlesville, says she looks forward to getting feedback from her customers every year.

This is a study conducted across 11 regions with more than 90,000 banking customers. Arvest Bank’s score of 851 in the Southwest Region is 41 points higher than the region average and seven points higher than its nearest competitor.

While Arvest bank lobbies are closed for now, you can still set up an account by going to arvest.com, calling a local Arvest branch or going through a drive-through.