Posted: Apr 30, 2020 12:11 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 12:38 PM

Max Gross

The State of Oklahoma saw a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases being reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday. 145 new cases are being reported across the state to bring the total number of positives to 3,618. There are 222 deaths being reported statewide. No new deaths surfaced locally according to Thursday’s report.

Locally, Washington County is reported to have 256 cases, 130 listed recoveries and 19 deaths. Bartlesville is reporting 211, 111 recoveries and 17 deaths. Osage County is listing 75 cases and eight deaths. Nowata County has 21 reported positive cases.

The two nursing home outbreaks in Bartlesville have seen recoveries. Bartlesville Health & Rehab has accumulated 66 cases, 54 residents and 12 staff members. 13 people have died at this facility. Adams PARC is listing 23 residents and 25 staff members that have tested positive at some point.