Posted: Apr 30, 2020 11:44 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 11:47 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey will continue to follow Governor Kevin Stitt's three-phased plan to re-open Oklahoma businesses.

City Manager Kevin Trease said Governor Stitt's plan is a good start to getting back on track. He said he supports the governor's phasing in plan for reopening Oklahoma.

Like everyone else, Trease is anxious to get back to normal. However, Trease said he understands that the three-phase plan was put in place for a purpose, and he wants everyone to keep that in mind.

Everyone just needs to play it safe. Trease said all goals need to be met in order for Oklahoma and our local communities to move to the next phase for reopening. The state is still promoting social distancing, and Trease said we will have to do this for quite some time to protect the public.

Starting on Friday, May 1st, businesses such as restaurant dining rooms, gyms, sporting venues and movie theaters can reopen statewide. Trease said he has heard from quite a few people that they will not sit in restaurants yet. He said they have told him that they will continue to place take-out orders for a while longer just to be safe.

Places of worship can reopen for in-person meetings; staff and volunteers must wear masks while interacting with the public. Nursery areas must be kept closed. Gov. Stitt said bars must remain closed during phase one.

If hospital and incident rates remain at a manageable level for 14 days, the state will move to phase two of the reopening plan.