Posted: Apr 30, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 10:51 AM

Ty Loftis

More than half of the households in the United States have responded to the United States census. To encourage even more people complete the census, this weekend will be marked as Digital Action Weekend.

To assist with this, the United States Census Bureau is asking that supporters use the #2020Census or Censo2020 when posting on social media platforms this weekend. They ask that you post content on social media showing your commitment to responding to the 2020 Census.

Other ways to help spread the word include sharing and liking posts from the 2020 United States Census Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to get the most current information on 2020 Census operations.

In the state of Oklahoma, nearly 49 percent of households have responded. According to 2020census.gov, nearly 49 percent of households in Washington County have responded. In Nowata County 30 percent of the people have responded and 26 percent of those living in Osage County have sent in a response.

You may respond to the census by mail, phone or by going to 2020census.gov. All information submitted is private and confidential.