Posted: Apr 30, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 10:59 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Connections Academy, a tuition-free, state-wide, online public school announces open enrollment for the 2020-21 school year.

Melissa Gregory, the principal at Oklahoma Connections Academy, said they love teaching online. She said it is a unique and new way of teaching students.

The school, which served more than 1,050 students in grades K-12 across the state during the 2019-20 school year, offers a flexible online learning option to accommodate the needs of the modern student and grants families the ability to personalize and monitor their student’s education.

Gregory said this will be their 10th year providing an exceptional virtual education experience for students. She said they look forward to empowering their students to succeed personally and academically through one-on-one support, unique elective options and a flexible approach to learning.

Oklahoma Connections Academy provides a flexible education option for a diverse group of students, including competitive athletes with strict training schedules, those who need an alternative to homeschooling or the traditional classroom, students looking to expand course offerings with a more challenging workload, and those seeking a safe and bully-free learning environment, among others.

With advanced technology and a rigorous curriculum, state-certified teachers work closely with students to develop individualized learning plans that nurture strengths and provide additional support in areas that need improvement. To make high-quality virtual education accessible to everyone, families that do not already own a personal computer that can be dedicated to schoolwork may have one provided to them through Oklahoma Connections Academy.

Students have frequent opportunities to socialize with their classmates and interact with their teachers in the virtual classroom, at in-person school events, through online clubs and activities and online classroom sessions. Oklahoma Connections Academy extracurricular clubs range from art and science and career prep as well as National Honor Society and student council. The school also hosts numerous field trips and in-person ceremonies, including volunteer service opportunities, Junior/Senior Prom and a graduation ceremony, to help build community among students.

Interested families can learn more about the online school and explore the Oklahoma Connections Academy program through a variety of in-person and online information sessions in the coming months. These events provide families the opportunity to meet with teachers and ask questions to determine if virtual school is a good fit for their student.

To learn more about Oklahoma Connections Academy and begin the enrollment process, visit the school's website.

You can also call their offices at 1.800.382.6010.