Posted: Apr 30, 2020 10:09 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 10:09 AM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank Paula Barnes and Kelly Willis from the Mutual Girls Club of Bartlesville. Paula and Kelly are helping make facemasks for the Bartlesville community.

