Posted: Apr 29, 2020 12:14 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2020 12:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality recommends Oklahoma’s businesses closed for prolonged periods of time to flush water lines. As many buildings have had little to no occupancy during the past few weeks, the quality of water in plumbing may have degraded.

DEQ encourages businesses to run hot water at every tap for several minutes then run cold water at every tap for several minutes. Consider draining water heaters followed by running the water at every tap once the hot water heater has refilled. Contact a licensed plumber if unsure of your building’s water quality.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality released a PDF with more information that can be found here.