Posted: Apr 28, 2020 1:35 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 1:47 PM

Garrett Giles

A contract for services between the Washington County Assessor's Office and Total Assessment Solution Corporation for Fiscal Year 2020-21 was approved on Monday.

This is a one-year agreement renewal between TASC and the Washington County Assessor's Office. Washington County Assessor Todd Mathes said they have offered their services to Washington County for at least five to six years.

Total Assessment Solution Corporation services over 80 counties in five states. Those states include Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Colorado and Idaho. According to TASC's website:

“The definitive characteristic of Total Assessment Solutions Corporation (TASC) is to serve our clients with an exceptional level of professionalism and integrity in producing the highest quality of services possible. We strive to be the most ethical, well trained, dedicated and skilled authorities in the mass appraisal business. We pledge to exceed the client’s expectations by leading the industry in outstanding customer service and quality of work.”

Mathes said the Total Assessment Solution Corporation has decreased their annual amount for services over the years. He said the contract with TASC costs $17,500, which is the same amount that was paid a year ago for the services they offered.

The $17,500 to Total Assessment Solution Corporation will be paid in four installments of $4,375. Mathes said paying installments over time helps the Assessor's Office. He said payments will not be made until all phases are complete for a particular installment.

TASC used to charge Washington County $25,000. Mathes said TASC has not had problems with maintaining the pipeline that runs diagonally through Washington County from Osage to Nowata County.