Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 12:56 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 1:04 PM
BPS Hires Second Agriculture Teacher
The Bartlesville Public School District has hired Cameron Dale as a new agriculture teacher for 8th grade Agriculture Orientation classes at Central and Madison middle schools, Agriscience 1 at Bartlesville High School, and the Bartlesville Bruin Future Farmers of America (FFA) program. She will be joining teacher Marty Jones, who inaugurated the Bruin program in 2019-2020.
Dale, an Oklahoma native, received her Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University (OSU) in 2011 with summa cum laude distinction. She earned her Master of Science in Agricultural Education from OSU in 2013 and was named the Outstanding Graduate Student in the Department of Agricultural Education, Communications, and Leadership. Dale was named the Oklahoma Association of Career & Technology Education’s New Teacher of the Year in 2017.
She has taught agriculture at Newcastle High School and Elgin High School. During her seven years of teaching agriculture, her programs have included:
- Coaching FFA members in Career and Leadership Development Events, including 3 state champion career development teams, 3 state champion public speakers, and 1 national runner-up career development team
- An FFA chapter recognized as a top-10 national finalist in the “Model of Excellence” and “Model of Innovation” categories for the FFA’s National Chapter Award
- 92 FFA members recognized on stage at the State FFA Convention and 15 FFA members recognized on stage at the National FFA Convention since 2013
- 5 top-three state-placing proficiencies with 3 state champions and 1 national champion
- Optimized FFA members’ achievements since 2013: 35 state degrees, 3 American degrees, 2 foundation interns, 6 WLC scholarships and 7 OYE scholarships
- Secured $106,940 in state and national grant funding for agriculture programs
