Posted: Apr 28, 2020 11:27 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 11:28 AM

Garrett Giles

In response to COVID-19, you can join OKM Music for #GivingTuesdayNow next Tuesday, May 5th.

Starting at 10:00 a.m., performers from Bartlesville and the state of Oklahoma will be featured as a way of bringing the community together, virtually. The arts have been impacted by this unprecedented pandemic, and OKM Music asks the public to please consider donating to the arts next Tuesday.

Funding collected from the #GivingTuesdayNow campaign will be dedicated to the artist fees for the upcoming 36th annual OKM Music Festival, and OKM’s mission of making music accessible to the entire community. OKM Music looks forward to seeing you on their Facebook page.