Posted: Apr 28, 2020 11:12 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 11:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Vipers from the 138th Fighter Wing are headed your way this Thursday, April 30th for a flyover salute to Oklahoma's frontline healthcare heroes, first responders and essential employees.

The locations and approximate times for the flyover include:

Bartlesville – 2:11 p.m. - Jane Phillips Medical Center

Stillwater – 2:24 p.m. - Stillwater Medical Center

Cushing – 2:27 p.m. - Hillcrest Hospital Cushing

Drumright – 2:29 p.m. - Drumright Regional Hospital

Stroud – 2:32 p.m. - Stroud Regional Medical Center

Bristow – 2:34 p.m. - Bristow Medical Center

Okmulgee – 2:40 p.m. - Okmulgee Memorial Hospital

Henryetta – 2:42 p.m. - Hillcrest Henryetta

Muskogee – 2:49 p.m. - Saint Francis Health System, Cornerstone Hospital of Muskogee, Montgomery VA Medical center

Sapulpa – 2:56 p.m. - St. John Health System, Creek Nation Community Hospital

Tulsa OSU Medical Center – 2:58 p.m.

St. John Health System/ Hillcrest Medical Center – 2:59 p.m.

Saint Francis Health System – 3:00 p.m.

Saint Francis Health System/ Hillcrest South – 3:01 p.m.

St. John Health System – 3:02 p.m.

Owasso – 3:04 p.m. - Bailey Medical Center

Residents of the area are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines of promoting social distancing and wearing a face mask while in public to view the flyover.

The men and women of the 138th FW are proud to continue a tradition of excellence in answering the call from the state and the nation by maintaining combat forces that are organized, equipped, trained and ready for mobilization and deployment as needed to support state and national security objectives. The 138th FW, which is the second largest F-16 Air National Guard Fighter Wing in the nation, has deployed in support of Operations Provide Comfort, Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel.