Posted: Apr 27, 2020 1:55 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2020 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank TJ Magana for being today's Hometown Hero.

TJ is the Manager of the Eastside Lot A Burger and he has been working six days a week, keeping the drive-through running smoothly and keeping his customers happy. TJ is a hard worker who goes above and beyond what it takes to satisfy his customers.

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio thank TJ Magana for being today's Hometown Hero.