Posted: Apr 26, 2020 12:18 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2020 12:20 PM

Garrett Giles

A Skiatook man is in critical condition at the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa following a personal injury collision in Osage County just before midnight on Saturday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident took place four miles west of Skiatook on Lake Road. The OHP said 27-year-old Jake Gorden was travelling southbound on Lake Road at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve and departed the roadway to the right before striking a tree. It is alleged that Gorden was impaired during the time of the accident.

Transported by Skiatook EMS transported Gorden to the Tulsa hospital where he was admitted in good condition with neck, arm, leg, and trunk internal injuries.