Posted: Apr 26, 2020 12:08 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2020 12:21 PM

Garrett Giles

A personal injury collision occurred a mile south of Skiatook on Saturday night in Osage County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident took place on 20th West Ave. and 113th Street. The OHP said 24-year-old Jason Chenoweth of Broken Arrow was travelling westbound on 113th St. at a high rate of speed before he failed to negotiate a curve and departed the roadway. Chenoweth’s vehicle struck an embankment, overturned and came to rest on its top.

The report further states that Chenoweth was impaired when the accident took place. He was transported by Country Corner EMS to the St John Medical Center in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm and internal trunk injuries.