Posted: Apr 26, 2020 11:04 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2020 12:21 PM

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday, no new coronavirus related deaths are being reported in Washington County.

Positive case numbers in Washington County have gone up by seven, as the total number of cases has increased to 229. 15 people have died from COVID-19 in the Washington County, and there are 111 reported recoveries.

93 of the 111 recoveries have occurred in Bartlesville. 131 of the 229 total cases in Washington County are in Bartlesville, and 13 of the 15 deaths have occurred in Bartlesville.

In Osage County, there are 72 positive cases and eight deaths. No new deaths are being reported in Osage County, and only one new positive case was listed on Sunday by the OSDH. There have been 50 recoveries.

Over in Nowata County, 20 people have tested positive for the virus, and there have been no deaths. One new case has been reported in Nowata County since Saturday. 10 people have recovered from the virus.

According to the latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 49 residents and 10 staff members have been tested positive for the virus at Bartlesville Health and Rehab Community. The OSDH has reported eight deaths at Bartlesville Health and Rehab. Adams PARC is listing 42 coronavirus cases, 21 from residents and 21 from staff.