Posted: Apr 26, 2020 9:30 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2020 9:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Fire Chief Chad Schueler submitted his resignation to City Administration on Thursday, and an interim Chief has been selected.

According to a release provided by Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade on Sunday morning, the fire company called an emergency meeting to nominate a new interim Chief following Chief Schueler's (pictured) resignation to serve the role until the annual June elections. Meade nominated Jacob Cox to assume the role of Interim Chief. Following a nomination vote, Dewey firefighters would vote unanimously for Cox. Dewey Fire is confident in his experience, attitude and credentials to lead the company.

Cox has a combined 15 years’ experience between the Fire Service and Bartlesville Ambulance as an EMT-B. Furthermore, Cox is currently a Paramedic student at Tri County Tech.

Dewey Fire has completed a number of accolades ranging from building their roster to 17 trained and experienced members, increased their ISO rating to a historic level 3, and has scheduled equipment and building upgrades. They will even be hosting an OSU-FST FF1 class this summer.

With great confidence and commitment, Dewey Fire believes this transition will not deter any further growth or response capabilities in the community. Dewey Fire is on schedule with their projected path forward, projects and goals, to continue to better serve their citizens.

Chief Scheuler served the community as Chief from August 2018 following a longtime Chief Dale Little’s retirement from the Dewey Fire Department. Everyone at the department wish Chief Scheuler the best in his road ahead, and they appreciate his time served in the seat of an honorable position. Dewey Fire thanks its citizens for supporting them on the road to success.

