State of Oklahoma
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 10:34 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2020 10:34 AM
COVID-19 Update Saturday, 4-25-20
Tom Davis
Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Washington County as of Saturday. Both are females in the 65 and older age group.
Washington County now has 222 total COVID-19 cases, 109 recoveries and 15 deaths.
Osage County is reporting 71 cases, 50 recoveries and 8 deaths.
Nowata County has 19 cases, 10 recoveries and no deaths.
As of this advisory, there are 3,193 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. There are 194 total deaths in the state.
Two Bartlesville nursing homes continue to see elevating case numbers. According to the latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 49 residents and 10 staff members have been tested positive for the virus at Bartlesville Health and Rehab Community. The OSDH has reported eight deaths at Bartlesville Health and Rehab. Adams PARC is listing 42 coronavirus cases, 21 from residents and 21 from staff.
