Posted: Apr 24, 2020 10:53 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 10:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A letter from Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen will be reviewed by the Washington County Commissioners in their next meeting.

The letter from Sheriff Owen regards a donation of six ballistic vests from the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association. An agreement for work on private property between Vernon and Carol Combs, Trustees of the Combs Family Trust, and Washington Count District One will be considered by the Commissioners as well.

Later in the meeting, six month road material bids will be reviews by the Commissioners. Also in the meeting, a contract for services between the Washington County Assessor's Office and Total Assessment Solution Corporation (TASC) for Fiscal Year 2020-21 will be considered. There will even be a discussion on a resolution confirming engineering consultant for Bridge Number 146 at Saunders Creek in Washington County District Three.

A phone interview with Guy Engineering and Kellogg Engineering regarding selection of an engineering firm for Bridge 72 at Fish Creek will take place at 10:30 a.m.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room located on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave.