Posted: Apr 24, 2020 12:25 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 12:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Health Department has announced that they are scheduling curbside testing for COVID-19 in Hominy on Thursday, April 30th. Testing is being done by appointment only.

Testing will take place at 219 W. 1st Street in Hominy and you must call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740 to confirm your appointment. Testing is free, but in order to get tested you must be experiencing one of the following symptoms: a fever, cough, shortness of breath or have had direct contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.