Posted: Apr 24, 2020 11:32 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 1:10 PM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Nation and Council Member Dora Smith-Patzkowski presented the Bartlesville Police Department with a donation of $3,000 on Friday.

Police Chief Tracy Roles said the BPD is very thankful for the $3,000 donation that was made by the Cherokee Nation. He said donated funds are typically used to supplement things such as equipment purchases and training.

Chief Roles said the act of giving by the Cherokee Nation is just another example of the importance of positive relationships and community partnerships. He said they are ultra-thankful for the great partnership they have with the Cherokee Nation and all of their other travel partners.

Pictured left to right is Sergeant Daniel Mains, Council Member Dora Smith Patzkowski, and Police Chief Tracy Roles