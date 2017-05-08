Posted: Apr 25, 2020 9:52 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2020 9:52 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds Monday morning.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt layed out a three-phase plan to begin re-opening the state this week. The commissioners will talk about the possibility of opening the courthouse, along with all other county-owned buildings. They will also talk about what they should do with public events taking place on county-owned property.

The commissioners will consider authorizing the Osage County District Attorney to open his office to the general public, as he deems it appropriate, in complying with the governor’s directive.

The commissioners will also consider signing a contract with AT&T for telephone services at $38 per line.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.