Posted: Apr 23, 2020 3:55 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2020 3:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation held a drive-through testing clinic on Wednesday and reports indicate that a large number of people made it out to the testing site.

If you were unable to make it this week, they will be holding the test next Wednesday as well. The testing will start at 9 a.m. at 715 Grandview Ave. in Pawhuska. We will have more information to follow regarding Wednesday's test results.