Posted: Apr 23, 2020 2:43 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2020 2:43 PM

Max Gross

A Pawhuska man was arrested for being in possession of a stolen trailer as well as methamphetamine. Roy Johnson III appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing one felony and one misdemeanor count.

According to an affidavit, two victims saw their stolen trailer drive by their shop on Hensley Boulevard. The two followed the car pulling the trailer to a location on the 1800 block of Adams Boulevard. The car pulled into a parking lot and the driver, Johnson, discarded a black container. Bartlesville Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Officer personnel arrived on the scene a short time later.

Johnson was detained. The black container held over 10 grams of methamphetamine, two morphine pills as well as some rare coins. It was determined that the stolen trailer had a serial number that matched what the victim identified it as. The victims also claimed the trailer had been painted silver and tan when it was originally black.

Johnson stated that he had purchased the trailer from a friend for $100. Bond was set at $10,000.