Posted: Apr 23, 2020 2:09 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2020 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

Area schools are continuing to offer free breakfast and lunch to students even though school buildings remain closed through the end of the academic year. In Pawhuska, students have the ability to pick the meals up at the school or there are several drop-off locations throughout town. Superintendent David Cash said the process is going very well.

This is something the school had added through the backpack program, but Cash was glad to be able to keep it going during this time of uncertainty.