Posted: Apr 23, 2020 10:55 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2020 10:55 AM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank all of the husbands and wives of those with significant others on the front lines.

Husbands and wives support their loved ones who put their lives on the line on a daily basis. They carry fear and uncertainty of the risks that their loved ones face every time they walk out the door.

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio thank the husbands and wives with those on the front lines for showing support and courage to their loved ones. If you would like to submit a Hometown Hero, go to Bartlesvilleradio.com and click on the Hometown Hero link.