Posted: Apr 23, 2020 10:34 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2020 10:41 AM

Tom Davis

One way or another, the OKM Music Festival will go on.

Speaking on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION Thursday, Rachel Foote, OKM's Director of Box Office and Office Administration, says they hope to have the Festival in June, but if that is not permissible due to gathering bans and for everyone’s safety, they have September 4-10 lined up.

OKM will announce a safetly plan very soon.

According Foote, OKM staff are busy working on Festival and Music Programming. They are trying hard to keep support of the Arts going as now more than ever people need stress relief, emotional connections and something that makes them smile. It is also important to keep supporting our artists.

6.12/9 Dallas Brass (The Canadian Brass will likely not be able to join us due to the borders being closed. However, they will be playing at our 2021 Festival. DB has been kind enough to step in. They were so popular last year we are excited to have them back.

6.13/9 DSQ

6.14/9 Tina Guo

6.15/9 Verona Quartet

6.16/9 Grady Nichols

6.17/9 “Wynona” Yi Nuo Wang – she recently changed her name

6.18/9 Closing Free Community Concert: Clark Gibson Quartet and Balsam Range

Tickets sales:

Go to Okmmusic.org (you can find the lineup, and links to each concert that will direct to the ticket box). The BCC is also selling tickets to those concerts being held at the community center on their website – www.BartlesvilleCommunityCenter.Com (DSQ, Tina Guo and OU Symphony (later in October). OKM is selling all other tickets through our website or at our box office which currently is via phone at 918-336-9900.

May 5, 2020 (Giving Tuesday).

OKM hopes their OKM friends, family and Patrons will tune in for a speical day of concerts in honor of Giving Tuesday. We have lined up some artists who will be performing selection(s) to make you smile. It is also a day for those who can to give back to their favorite non-profit organizations by making a donation. Everyone is struggling and we all have to help each other in ways that we can. So please join us for #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5.

Ryan Martin, Director of Marketing, will be putting out more information on Giving Tuesday so everyone can participate.