Posted: Apr 22, 2020 4:45 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 4:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank Shauna Dayhoff, Dalton Dayhoff and Treasure Magana for being today’s Hometown Hero.

These three individuals serve in the nursing field, providing excellent care during this difficult time. Donna would like everyone to know that Shauna, Dalton and Treasure work very hard to serve the community.

