Posted: Apr 22, 2020 3:46 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland responded to Governor Kevin Stitt's announcement of a three-phased process to re-open Oklahoma.

The City of Bartlesville will wait and see what final documents are filed with the Secretary of State, but Mayor Copeland said it appears to him that starting on Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt is going to rescind his earlier order for closure. He said Bartlesville's 3526 ordinance that was passed earlier this month specifically said that the governor had issued the closure order, so when governor rescinds the order, it will take Bartlesville back to their March 23rd 3525 ordinance.

Under section 14 of the 3525 ordinance, it says barber shops, haircut styling shops and spas can operate by appointment only. No walk-in customers would be permitted.

Mayor Copeland said those businesses would also have to hold appointments 15 minutes apart and no one could go to the business with another individual. He said re-opening the salons and groomers will be a good, positive step in re-opening Oklahoma's economy.

There is still some uncertainty when it comes to Governor Stitt's plan to open restaurants on Friday, May 1st. This would take place before the Bartlesville City Council's regular scheduled meeting on Monday, May 4th.

Mayor Copeland said the 3626 ordinance that was approved by the City of Bartlesville specifically had closures and rules for other business types. He said the governor was simply saying that the state would allow those restaurants and other types of businesses to open by May 1st, but it would not prevent the ordinance that the city has in effect through May 4th to remain in effect. In other words, the City of Bartlesville could keep their ordinance in place through May 4th even if Gov. Stitt's restrictions are lifted on May 1st.

Not everyone is going to agree on everything. Mayor Copeland said they are learning things about the virus hourly and daily as they interact with health experts. He said everyone is starting to come to some agreement as to when it will be safe for everyone to venture into society and get back to work while still being cautious.

We are a nation of laws, and Mayor Copeland said it is great to hear what Gov. Stitt announced on Wednesday. He said while it is a great first step, there still needs to be more clarity. As always, Bartians should know that this is a gradual process and the City of Bartlesville plans on taking precautions one step at a time.