Posted: Apr 22, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 2:55 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt announced a three-phase process to begin re-opening Oklahoma. Stitt said that he wants certain businesses previously deemed non-essential to start operating as normal. Starting Friday, the state will authorize personal care businesses like hair salons, nail salons and pet groomers to open on a by-appointment only capacity. Stitt says the response of Oklahomans has allowed this to happen.

More businesses will be allowed to open on May 1, including restaurant dining rooms, churches and gyms. These businesses must abide by the CDC recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols. Stitt still wants those who are 65 years or older to adhere to his “Safer at Home’ guidelines. Further guidelines have been issued by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The Governor advised that opening these businesses is in accordance with data provided by the state health department. However, guidelines for each individual city will remain in place until further notice. The City of Bartlesville is set to convene to discuss its ordinance on May 4. While re-opening businesses, Stitt acknowledged that the virus will still have a presence.

There are over 2,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.