Posted: Apr 22, 2020 1:43 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 1:48 PM

Garrett Giles

During a global pandemic, it is nice to get out now and then and take cruise in one's ride.

Robert Lonski, a member of the Oldies 'n Goodies Car Club in Bartlesville, said they cannot hold their annual car show in June because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Lonski said they are putting on a “rolling car show” on Saturday, April 25th at 6:00 p.m.

The Oldies 'n Goodies Car Club will take a cruise down Frank Phillips Boulevard. Eventually they will cross over to Adams Boulevard, before looping around and down Frank Phillips again.

All are invited to join the Oldies 'n Goodies Car Club as they take a cruise this weekend! Just bring your kids and your van, your daily driver, your farm truck / feed truck, car or pick up. You can be a part of the cruise, and all you have to do is show up, drive, stay in your car, wave and have fun while being safe in your vehicle.

Lonski said the event is not about the cars, it is about the smiles. He said Oldies n' Goodies wants to boost our communities morale during this time of great concern.

Anything that makes you happy raises morale. Lonski is also the owner and operator of Sharpening Solutions, and he said staying indoors all the time can make people stir crazy. He said he will sometimes go out with his wife to personally deliver items people bring in just to get a breath of fresh air and provide a service to people during the coronavirus pandemic that has touched so many lives.

Getting out for a little bit has brought this idea to Lonski's mind. Nowata has also held a cruise night in recent weeks. Lonski said he took his wife to Nowata in their Rambler and they cruised up and down Main Street for a while. He said there is so much excitement and fun in something so simple and so interactive.

Other cities and towns around the area like Dewey, Copan and Skiatook have done something similar to what the Oldies 'n Goodies Car Club is planning to do on Saturday. The main goal has been to get people out of the house for a little bit.

Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard with the Bartlesville Police Department told the Oldies 'n Goodies Car Club that they can operate the event as long as nothing unruly happen. Bevard also said they need to do their best to prevent traffic congestion. Lonski said he has even extended his invite to cruise on Saturday to the BPD, the Bartlesville Fire Department, EMS, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

If anyone has more ideas or recommendations for Lonski and the Oldies 'n Goodies Car Club, you can give Lonski a call at Sharpen Solutions. The number to call is 918.766.4408.

After this weekend, Lonski said they may do "rolling car shows" at area nursing homes. He said they normally hold car shows at the nursing homes, but with everything going on with COVID-19, they have been looking for alternatives to their car shows to bring a smile to the faces of our elders.