Posted: Apr 22, 2020 1:41 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2020 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

School buildings across the state have been closed for a month now, forcing students to use distant learning programs online. Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash says students miss the interactions with their classmates, but they are taking to the new ways of learning.

Cash adds that this way of learning gives his teachers a chance to become closer with their students as well.

Cash says there are still some students struggling with internet access, but the school is doing what they can to provide for the families. Cash says the issue is there is a nationwide shortage of hotspots because so many families are buying them.